President Trump poked fun at the media Tuesday, telling reporters in his Cabinet meeting that they could “leave anytime.”

“You can leave. That’s your option,” Mr. Trump said with a grin to a group of reporters in the Cabinet room. “You can leave anytime.”

It was a reference to the furor the president ignited when he told four female Democratic lawmakers to “go back” to their countries of origin. Three were born in the U.S., but the president says their behavior in office is un-American.

