BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) - A youth basketball coach in West Virginia has been charged with sexually abusing one of his players.
News outlets cite court documents that show 48-year-old Brian Eugene Kidd of Beckley was charged with six counts of sexual abuse by a parent or custodian.
According to the documents, the alleged abuse occurred in Kidd’s vehicle.
Kidd remained held Tuesday in the Southern Regional Jail on $250,000 bond. It wasn’t immediately known whether Kidd has an attorney who could comment on the charge.
