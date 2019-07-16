By - Associated Press - Tuesday, July 16, 2019

BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) - A youth basketball coach in West Virginia has been charged with sexually abusing one of his players.

News outlets cite court documents that show 48-year-old Brian Eugene Kidd of Beckley was charged with six counts of sexual abuse by a parent or custodian.

According to the documents, the alleged abuse occurred in Kidd’s vehicle.

Kidd remained held Tuesday in the Southern Regional Jail on $250,000 bond. It wasn’t immediately known whether Kidd has an attorney who could comment on the charge.

