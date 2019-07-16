By - Associated Press - Tuesday, July 16, 2019

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Police are investigating the death of a woman in northeast Wichita home.

Officer Kevin Wheeler said a woman in her 70s was found unresponsive in the home Monday evening.

Emergency responders tried unsuccessfully to revive the woman.

Wheeler says officers were notified about a possible disturbance at the home before the woman was found.

The investigation is continuing.

