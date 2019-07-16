It’s ladies day.

The official Women for Trump coalition arrives on Tuesday, dedicated to recruiting and activating women in support of President Trump — to be introduced by Lara Trump, wife of Eric Trump, and staged at an event site in Pennsylvania.

Among those in attendance: Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel; Kayleigh McEnany, national press secretary for the Trump campaign; White House advisers Mercedes Schlapp and Katrina Pierson; former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle; plus Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale.

A complete overview of Trump administration policies that benefit women can be found here.

“From public safety to economic opportunity, women have directly benefited from President Trump’s policies. The Women for Trump coalition will be a national effort to mobilize and empower women who support President Trump to help get the message of ‘Promises Made, Promises Kept’ into their communities across America,” advised Hannah Castillo, director of coalitions for the president’s campaign.

“Unemployment for women is at its lowest level in over 65 years, and nearly 3.1 million new jobs have been added for women since January 2017. The strong support by women across the country will ensure a second term for the president,” she added.

