KENT, Wash. (AP) - A woman and man are dead after a shooting in the Seattle suburb of Kent.

KIRO-TV reports officers responded to the shooting at about 1:45 p.m. Wednesday and found a woman lying on the ground and a man nearby with a gun in his hand.

Police say the woman was unresponsive and lifesaving measures were performed but she died at the scene.

Police say lifesaving measures also were unsuccessfully performed on the unresponsive man.

Police say they believe no one else was involved in the shooting.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.