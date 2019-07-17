Rep. Al Green said the House will determine the fate of his articles of impeachment on Wednesday.

“The President was condemned, today we’ll have a vote to punish,” Mr. Green, Texas Democrat, said on CSPAN’s Washington Journal Wednesday morning. “We have to punish the President & impeachment is the means by which he can be punished in the House.”

“We ought to impeach this President for his bigotry,” he added.

On the House floor Wednesday morning, Mr. Green said he expects the vote will come between 4 and 5 p.m.

Mr. Green filed his articles of impeachment Tuesday evening after the House voted to condemn President Trump for comments he tweeted out over the weekend, directed at Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan suggesting they return to the dysfunctional governments “from which they came” rather than criticizing the U.S.

It is unclear how Democratic leadership will respond to Mr. Green’s movement. The vote will determine whether the resolution is sent to the Judiciary committee, where impeachment must begin, be shut down by tabling the motion, or move to an immediate vote.

More than 80 Democrats, and independent Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan, have either called for impeachment or to formally start that process with an inquiry. Though it’s unclear how many will support an impeachment vote right now.

However, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has repeatedly pushed back on the growing impeachment push within her ranks, saying it would be dead on arrival in the Senate and instead trying to keep her caucus focused on their legislative agenda.

