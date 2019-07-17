The House voted down Rep. Al Green’s articles of impeachment on Thursday, firmly tamping down on attempts to act on a growing call within the Democratic party.

The motion to table, and effectively kill, was backed by Republicans and a majority of Democrats.

The Texas Democrat took the surge of his backers as a boon.

“In my opinion it didn’t fail,” Mr. Green said. “But whether we get 95 or 5 the point is we have to make a statement to the American people.”

Despite the rejection, Mr. Green insisted impeachment will ultimately go through, and didn’t close the door on attempting to force another vote.

“I do believe his comments coupled with behavior at some point will lead to his impeachment. I don’t think he will serve out his term,” he told reporters after the vote.

However, 95 Democrats backed Mr. Green’s play, far more support than he’s received before.

President Trump dismissed the push for impeachment as “the most ridiculous project” and urged Congress to get back to work.

“We’ve just received an overwhelming vote again impeachment and that’s the end of it,” Mr. Trump told reporters.

This was Mr. Green’s third attempt at forcing an impeachment vote.

He tried twice, in December 2017 and January 2018, when Republicans controlled the chamber, though about 60 democrats joined him each time.

More than 80 Democrats have called for impeachment or at least to formally start that process with an inquiry.

Mrs. Pelosi instead would rather keep her party focused on legislative issues, while several of her committee chairs work on their respective investigations into the president’s administration and personal businesses.

“We have six committees who are working on following the facts,” she told reporters earlier on Wednesday. “That is the serious path that we are on.”

Former special counsel Robert Mueller’s blockbuster testimony, which many have said could be the linchpin for Democrats’ decision on impeach, is slated for next Wednesday.

