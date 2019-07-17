IRBIL, Iraq (AP) - Turkey’s state-run news agency says a Turkish diplomat working at Ankara’s consulate in the northern Iraqi city of Irbil was killed during a shooting attack inside a restaurant there.

Anadolu Agency says the shooting took place on Wednesday but did not provide further details. Local Iraqi Kurdish news outlet Rudaw said the restaurant is located on the airport road in Irbil.

It was not immediately known if there were other casualties. Earlier, Turkish media reports say two people were killed while a third was wounded in the attack. There was no immediate confirmation from the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Rudaw says security and emergency officials were responding to the incident and that the scene was on lockdown.

