Rep. Eric Swalwell said Wednesday that now he’s out of the presidential race, he looks forward to supporting the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, hinting the winner might be a woman.

“I look forward to now just rooting for our nominee, as someone who would work with them in Congress and as a father of two kids, who’s future will depend on their leadership, whoever she may be,” the California Democrat said on CNN’s “Newsroom.”

When CNN’s Poppy Harlow asked if he had an endorsement to share, Mr. Swalwell laughed and said, “No, I think we have a lot of talented women candidates and I think those are going to continue to break through as we go forward.”

“But you think it’s going to be a woman,” Ms. Harlow asked.

“I think there’s a very good possibility and I think that’s a great thing for us,” he said.

Mr. Swalwell, who dropped out of the Democratic race in early July, said there’s no point in running if “you’re not on the debate stage,” referencing the size of the current Democratic field for president.

“It’s a traffic jam right now and it was really hard for us to break through, and once it looked like we couldn’t win, we felt like we had moved the needle on the issue of gun violence … it was time to go back to my work in the Congress,” he said.

