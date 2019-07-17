President Trump’s middle son Eric Trump said Wednesday that “95% of the country” is behind his father’s message, even though the House voted to condemn the tweets about congresswomen of color as “racist.”

“No one has been fighting for American pride and standing up for the national anthem and standing up for our flag and not allowing our flag to be burned in the streets. No one’s been fighting for these things and my father is in there and he’s fighting every single day,” the younger Mr. Trump said.

“Guys, I’m telling you, 95% of the country is behind him in this message. People love this nation,” he said.

It is unknown if Mr. Trump was referring to Republican support or the overall support from the country.

The president’s approval rating among Republicans is currently sitting at 72% and 41% among voters overall, according to a Reuters–Ipsos poll published Wednesday.

House Democrats voted to condemn the president’s tweets telling four freshman congresswomen to go back to their country, arguing the comments amounted to a racist attack that pushed anti-immigrant sentiments.

The resolution passed mostly along party lines in a 240-187 vote, with four Republicans and newly minted independent Justin Amash voting with Democrats.

When asked whether he supported his father’s tweets, Mr. Trump said he loved them.

“I love the tweet. If you don’t love our country, get out. Leave. If you complain about our country, go experience somewhere else in the world. I’ve seen a lot of the world. We have it so great in America,” he said.

• Gabriella Muñoz contributed to this article.

