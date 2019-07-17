A videotape surfaced Wednesday showing President Trump partying with Jeffrey Epstein in 1992 at Mr. Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

The unearthed footage from the NBC News archives raised questions about Mr. Trump’s claim that he “was not a fan of” Mr. Epstein, who has recently pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking charges.

The exclusive NBC video shows Mr. Trump and Mr. Epstein talking and laughing at a party with Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins cheerleaders.

At one point, Mr. Trump whispers something in Mr. Epstein’s ear that makes him double over in laughter.

Mr. Trump told the New York magazine in 2002 that he has known Mr. Epstein for 15 years and described him as a “terrific guy.”

“He’s a lot of fun to be with,” Mr. Trump said. “It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.”

Mr. Trump, though, recently said he had a falling out with Mr. Epstein, who also has close ties to former President Bill Clinton.

“Well, I knew him, like everybody in Palm Beach knew him. And when people in Palm Beach knew him, he was a fixture in Palm Beach,” Mr. Trump told reporters in the White House. “I had a falling out with him a long time ago. I don’t think I’ve spoken to him for 15 years. Wasn’t a fan. I was not. You know, a long time ago. I’d say maybe 15 years.”

Mr. Clinton, meanwhile, released a statement saying he didn’t know anything about Mr. Epstein’s alleged crimes.

NBC reported the footage was shot for Faith Daniels’ talk show, “A Closer Look.”

