LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A former Lincoln police officer has given seven days in jail for drunken driving, first offense.
The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Matthew Brodd was fined $500 at his sentencing Tuesday. He lost his license for six months and was told he could apply for house arrest. He’d pleaded no contest after prosecutors reduced the charge.
Police say someone found Brodd unconscious in his pickup truck on Dec. 2 after the truck slid on ice and hit a light pole in Lincoln. Brodd’s blood alcohol content tested out later at more than twice the legal limit.
Brodd resigned as an officer after the police department completed an internal investigation.
