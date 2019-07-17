The chairman of the House Democratic Caucus said Wednesday that President Trump is a “cancer on the presidency” and that his “racist” rhetoric has unified Democrats across the nation.

“Donald Trump once again with his racist tweet reminded the American people that there is a cancer on the presidency,” Rep. Hakeem Jeffries said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

“The progressives are not the problem, the new Dems are not the problem, the Blue Dogs are not the problem, the birther-in-chief is the problem,” the New York Democrat said. “That is a unifying them not just for the Democratic caucus, but for the nation because the existential threat to our democracy, to our way of life, to our values is so severe.”

Mr. Trump’s criticism of the four women of color that comprise “the Squad” came as tensions were on the rise between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the liberal foursome of Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib.

Ms. Pelosi and House Democrats rallied behind the group, saying Mr. Trump’s comments that they should go back to their countries were “racist” and “xenophobic.”

“He is trying to divide the nation, we believe in prosperity in every single zip code, and that is what unifies House Democrats,” Mr. Jeffries said.

