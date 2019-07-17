The voting public may get depressed when it realizes there are 474 days to go until Election Day dawns and the endless 2020 derby finally comes to an end. Timeanddate.com, a handy reference site, indicates the big moment is a mere 11,387 hours away — so be prepared. Until then, the campaign continues. It’s getting louder, pitting President Trump against 24 Democrats — punctuated by the squawks of the liberal press and the din of operatives and pundits.

Can voters survive it all without developing a case of outrage fatigue? Probably not.

“The Trump Outrage Cycle: indignation, rinse, repeat. The president’s latest offensive comments are playing out in wearily predictable fashion,” writes Politico analyst John F. Harris about Mr. Trump’s recent tweets to “The Squad” of Democratic freshman congresswomen.

“Each player fell into their usual role. Democrats and the media could hardly ignore what Trump said. Yet everyone knew, at least within a few hours, that this one wasn’t going to be the one that breaks the cycle and causes Republicans to say Trump isn’t worth it. He’s got a ceiling of support he never cracks and a floor of support he never goes below. This week’s familiar pattern — outrageous words, indignant reaction, indignant reaction to the reaction, rinse and repeat — only made the ruts in this well-worn ritual a little deeper,” Mr. Harris notes.

ON THE RADAR

Fair weather could very well arrive in the nation’s capital next week, courtesy of The Heartland Institute’s 13th International Conference on Climate Change, to be staged at the truly fabulous Trump International Hotel on July 25, Of special note: the host organization is the planet’s leading think tank which remains skeptical about human-caused climate crisis. The one-day event is considered a “climate realist” conference.

The keynote speaker is Rep. Tom McClintock, ranking member of the House Natural Resources Subcommittee on Water, Oceans and Wildlife. The international speaker’s roster includes 28 scientists, deep thinkers, policy experts and science gurus who have had the fortitude to step up and challenge the blame-man-first crowd of climate alarmists. Among the throng: meteorologist Joe Bastardi and Christopher Monckton, former adviser to Margaret Thatcher.

Tickets are available through Climateconference.heartland.org. The $129 admission includes three meals and all sessions, plus a cocktail party. Yay. And a little incentive: the organization is offering a 50% discount to Washington Times readers who register, using “TWT” as a promotional code during registration.

POLITICAL GAIN

“Voters are closely divided over whether President Trump is a racist, but one-in-three Democrats think it’s racism any time a white politician criticizes a politician of color,” said a Rasmussen Reports survey of 1,000 likely U.S. voters released Wednesday.

It found that 47% of all voters think Mr. Trump is a racist, down from 50% in a similar poll 18 months ago. Yet a near majority of voters — 49% — now disagree and say the president’s opponents and critics are accusing him of racism only for political gain. That has risen from 43% in the earlier survey.

“The partisan division of opinion couldn’t be any clearer,” the analysis said. “While 80% of Democrats believe the president is a racist, 85% of Republicans think the racism charges by his opponents are politically motivated.”

The poll also found that 32% of Democrats, however, say it’s “racist for any white politician to criticize the political views of a politician of color” a view shared by just 16% of both GOP and unaffiliated voters.

A CRISIS IN QUEENS

The political life of a certain New York Democrat has gotten a little more complicated.

Scherie Murray — a New York City businesswoman and advertising executive who has been active in Republican politics in the Empire State — launched her campaign for the congressional seat held by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Wednesday.

“Your representative in Washington chooses self-promotion over service, conflict over constituents, resistance over assistance. Queens and the Bronx needs someone who will create jobs instead of turning them away,” says the candidate, who immigrated from Jamaica as a youngster.

“There is a crisis in Queens, and it’s called AOC,” she tells Fox News.

“We need to build bridges, not burn them down,” Ms. Murray also tweeted Wednesday.

Former police officer John Cummings, journalist Ruth Papazian, entrepreneur Antoine Tucker and construction contractor Miguel Hernandez have also made plans to challenge AOC.

FOXIFIED

For the 27th week in a row, Fox News Channel remains the most-watched cable channel of all, besting HGTV, ESPN and other non-news rivals. Fox News also leads the cable news realm, as it has for over 17 consecutive years.

The numbers: Fox News draws 2.3 million prime-time viewers, compared to 1.6 million for MSNBC and 814,000 for CNN. Presentations of “Hannity,” “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” “The Ingraham Angle” and “The Five” made up 17 of the top 25 cable telecasts last week.

Fox News special coverage of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission commences Saturday, hosted by Fox News correspondent Kristin Fisher — daughter of Anna Fisher — the first astronaut mother in space. The live coverage from the Kennedy Space Center includes such guests as Apollo 11 chief flight director Gene Kranz and NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine. Related Apollo anniversary coverage will air at 8 p.m. EDT Sunday.

POLL DU JOUR

• 84% of Americans say older people living today have had a better life than their parents did; 87% of Republicans, 85% of independents and 82% of Democrats agree.

• 70% of Americans overall agree that “if you work hard and play by the rules, you will be able to achieve the American Dream”; 88% of Republicans, 66% of independents and 60% of Democrats agree.

• 60% overall predict that youth today will have a better life than their parents; 66% of Republicans, 63% of independents and 52% of Democrats agree.

Source: A GALLUP poll of 1,019 U.S. adults conducted June 19-30 and released Wednesday.

