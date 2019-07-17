Former President Joseph R. Biden is leading the field of 2020 Democratic presidential candidates among likely primary voters in New Hampshire, according to a new survey that showed more than six in 10 primary voters are still making up their minds.

The CNN/University of New Hampshire poll shows Mr. Biden holds a 24% to 19% lead over both Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Bernard Sanders of Vermont.

Ms. Warren’s support has increased 14% since April, and Mr. Biden’s has grown 7%. Mr. Sanders, meanwhile, has watched his support drop by 11%.

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Peter Buttigieg is running fourth, 10%, followed by Sen. Kamala D. Harris of California, 9%. Sen. Cory A. Booker and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke each register at 2%.

Ms. Warren is the second choice for 22% of likely primary voters. Mr. Sanders comes in at 20%, Ms. Harris at 15% and Mr. Biden at 12%.

Among Biden supporters, 28% percent said Ms. Warren was their second choice, 23% said Mr. Sanders, and 17% said Ms. Harris.

Among Warren supporters, 39% said Mr. Sanders was their second choice, 24% said Ms. Harris, and 22% said Mr. Biden.

Among Sanders backers, 34% said Ms. Warren was their second choice, 18% said Mr. Biden, and 12% selected Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii.

Mr. Biden, Mr. Sanders and Mr. Buttigieg are viewed as the most likable Democratic candidates.

Conducted from July 8 to July 15, the poll included 864 randomly selected New Hampshire adults and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.3 percentage points.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.