Kansas Senate hopeful Kris Kobach said Tuesday he would have to consider whether or not to support a presidential candidate who openly admitted he was racist.

The Kansas Republican defended President Trump telling four congresswomen of color they should go back to their “broken and crime infested places from which they came,” drawing condemnation from both sides of the aisle.

After Mr. Kobach rejected the comments as racist, CNN’s Chris Cuomo asked a hypothetical about an outwardly racist candidate.

“What would you do if the president said, ‘I am a racist. That’s why I said it.’ What would you do?” Mr. Cuomo asked.

“I would not defend him, because there’s no excuse for racism in America,” Mr. Kobach said.

“Would you still support him as president,” Mr. Cuomo asked

Mr. Kobach paused before answering, “I don’t know.”

“You have to think about it! You have to think about whether or not you would support a racist! Really?” Mr. Cuomo said.

“I’d have to know who was running against him,” Mr. Kobach said.

“A racist! An admitted racist? You would have to know more? Kris, come on, man. It can’t be that partisan,” Mr. Cuomo said.

“If he said he was a racist, probably not. These are ridiculous hypotheticals,” Mr. Kobach said, rolling his eyes.

“It’s ridiculous that it took you that long to answer it. You’re running for Senate, and you have to take a pause whether or not if he said he was a racist you’d still support him. Come on, brother,” Mr. Cuomo said.

Mr. Kobach continued by saying his hypothetical “doesn’t even make sense” because “the president has not said anything racist.”

