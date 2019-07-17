Some Democrats have been openly critical of America’s role in the world, citing both policy and diplomatic posture. Those critics include presidential hopeful former Vice President Joseph R. Biden as well as “The Squad” — four freshman congresswomen who have their own progressive ideas about the future of the nation.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will have none of it.

“When a handful of members of Congress say things that are in the tone that they blame America for so much of the trouble in the world, that’s deeply troubling,” Mr. Pompeo told CBN News on Wednesday.

He specifically cited productive work the U.S. has done in the Middle East, addressing HIV/AIDS in Africa and reconciliation efforts now underway in Afghanistan.

“I watch America. I watch its motives. We are a force for good in the world, not a force for evil,” Mr. Pompeo said.

“We are not the cause of these conflicts — and I hear these members of Congress talk about this as if America had generated this trouble. To blame America first for these things is deeply inconsistent, with not only our founding and our tradition, but with the facts on the ground,” he said.

Mr. Pompeo also addressed public concerns that President Trump had made racist comments on social media.

“His guidance to me has been very clear. Our mission is to build out American security, to keep the American people safe,” the secretary of state said.

“We’ve worked on that, and the president has done this in every country. He’s done this regardless of the race of individuals in that country, the religion. It is about delivering these good outcomes,” Mr. Pompeo continued, citing progress in North Korea and Venezuela.

“And so you’re saying race has nothing to do with this?” asked CBN political analyst David Brody.

“Never seen it. Not once,” Mr. Pompeo replied.

