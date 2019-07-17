BIG TIMBER, Mont. (AP) - Authorities in Montana have issued an endangered person advisory for a 16-year-old boy who’s been missing for almost three weeks.

The Department of justice advisory issued Wednesday said Marshall Dammann was last seen June 29 in Big Timber.

The Sweet Grass County Sheriff’s Office says there is growing concern that the teenager may be endangered.

Dammann was last seen wearing a gray or white sweat shirt and white tennis shoes, and may have been heading to Great Falls or Livingston.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sweet Grass County Sheriff’s Office at (406) 932-5143.

