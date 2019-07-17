House Speaker Nancy Pelosi doubled down on condemning President Trump’s insult aimed at four of her freshman members as racist on Wednesday, though arguing the House passed the nicest version it could.

“Those words are racism,” she told reporters.

The House voted Tuesday evening to formally condemn President Trump for targeting Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Talib — though Mrs. Pelosi said they did so “in the most gentle way.”

“You have no idea the provisions that some people wanted to have in the resolution,” she said. “This was benign.”

The resolution specifically condemned comments Mr. Trump tweeted out over the weekend, suggesting the congresswomen return to the dysfunctional governments “from which they came” rather than criticizing the U.S.

The resolution passed mostly along party lines in a 240-187 vote, with 4 Republicans and newly-minted independent Justin Amash voting with Democrats.

Mrs. Pelosi said the “benign” approach should have garnered more Republican support.

“You always hope that they might do the right thing,” she said.

