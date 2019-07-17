House Speaker Nancy Pelosi threw water on the latest push to impeach President Trump slated for a vote in the House on Wednesday.

The top-ranking House Democrat said she’s unsure if they will have a vote to table the measure, but is intent on following through with her methodical investigations.

“With all due respect … we have six committees who are working on following the facts,” she told reporters. “That is the serious path that we are on.”

Later Wednesday evening, the House will decide whether to table articles of impeachment from Rep. Al Green, refer it to the Judiciary Committee, or immediately hold a vote.

Mr. Green introduced his articles of impeachment Tuesday night after the House voted to condemn Mr. Trump for comments he tweeted out over the weekend, directed at Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Talib, suggesting they return to the dysfunctional governments “from which they came” rather than criticizing the U.S.

The Texas Democrat said his motion was an additional step to “punish” Mr. Trump for comments the lawmakers felt were bigoted and harmful to the country.

“We ought to impeach this President for his bigotry,” he said this morning on C-SPAN’s “Washington Journal.”

More than 80 Democrats and independent Rep. Justin Amash have either called for impeachment or to formally start that process with an inquiry, though it’s unclear how many will support an impeachment vote right now, especially without the speaker’s support.

The speaker told reporters she doesn’t think this impeachment will affect the upcoming testimony from former special counsel Robert Mueller, scheduled for next week.

Mrs. Pelosi praised Mr. Green, however, calling him a “very prayerful person” who “cares very much about our Constitution and our country.”

