RICHLANDS, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina authorities say they arrested a woman for drunkenly assaulting and shouting racial slurs at people, as well as spitting on a deputy taking her into custody.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office charged 50-year-old Rachel Elizabeth Erdman with felony malicious conduct by a prisoner, misdemeanor intoxicated and disruptive behavior and misdemeanor resisting a public officer.

Col. Chris Thomas said Erdman was “extremely intoxicated” on Saturday when she was fighting with her spouse and others trying to calm her. Arrest warrants say Erdman attempted to continue drinking whiskey until deputies responded, shouting curse words and racial slurs at them before kicking at the vehicle transporting her and spitting on a deputy.

The Daily News reports Erdman is out on bond with an Aug. 12 court date.

