STATESVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Police in North Carolina have charged a woman with second-degree murder in the death of her 4-month-old child.
News outlets report Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell says in a news release that 34-year-old Erika Renee Altamirano of Statesville is also charged with felony child abuse and is jailed on a $500,000 bond. She was arrested on Tuesday.
An investigation began after a child was hospitalized on June 27 with what doctors called a significant skull fracture and other injuries. Campbell says doctors determined that the infant’s injuries were consistent with non-accidental trauma. The child died at a Winston-Salem hospital on July 4.
It’s unclear whether Altamirano has an attorney who could comment.
