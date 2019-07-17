A new poll supports President Trump’s claim that many people — at least many Republicans — liked his tweets telling four liberal Democratic lawmakers to “go back” to their home countries.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll released Tuesday night found that Mr. Trump’s net approval among Republicans increased 5 percentage points, to 72%, compared with same survey a week earlier.

The poll was conducted on Monday and Tuesday, after Mr. Trump told the lawmakers to “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

The president said the furor over his comments didn’t worry him “because many people agree with me.”

“A lot of people love it,” he said Monday.

The House voted along mostly party lines Tuesday night to condemn Mr. Trump’s remarks as “racist.” Only four Republican lawmakers and one independent voted for the resolution.

The Reuters poll also showed, however, that Mr. Trump lost approval among independents and Democrats in the past week. About three out of 10 independents said they approved of Mr.Trump, down from four out of 10 a week ago, and his approval among Democrats was down 2 percentage points.

The president’s overall approval remained unchanged over the past week at 41% in the survey.

