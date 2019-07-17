The political life of a certain New York Democrat has gotten a little more complicated.

Scherie Murray — a New York businesswoman and advertising executive who has been active in Republican politics in the Empire State — launched her campaign for the congressional seat held by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Wednesday.

“Your representative in Washington chooses self-promotion over service, conflict over constituents, resistance over assistance. Queens and the Bronx needs someone who will create jobs instead of turning them away,” she says in a new campaign message.

“There is a crisis in Queens, and it’s called AOC,” Ms. Murray told Fox News.

“Instead of focusing on us, she’s focusing on being famous. Mainly rolling back progress and authoring the job-killing Green New Deal and killing the Amazon New York deal,” said the candidate — who immigrated from Jamaica as a youngster.

“AOC chooses self-promotion over service, conflict over constituents, resistance over assistance. We need to build bridges, not burn them down,” Ms. Murray tweeted on Wednesday.

Ms. Murray is the fifth Republican is arise to challenge Ms. Ocasio-Cortez for her seat in Congress, which she has only held for six months.

Former law enforcement officer John Cummings, journalist Ruth Papazian, business entrepreneur Antoine Tucker and construction contractor Miguel Hernandez has also made plans to challenge AOC.

New York’s congressional primaries will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

