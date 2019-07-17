SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - South Korea says the United States fully understands the seriousness of Seoul’s growing trade dispute with Tokyo.

Senior presidential official Kim Hyun-chong made the comments Wednesday after meeting with David Stilwell, the top U.S. diplomat for East Asia policy, in Seoul.

Kim says he told Stilwell about Seoul’s position on the trade dispute and that the U.S. diplomat “sufficiently understood the seriousness of this problem.”

South Korea and Japan are key U.S. allies that host a total of about 80,000 American troops. But the Asian neighbors have become embroiled in diplomatic fights after Japan tightened controls on high-tech exports to South Korea.

South Korea’s foreign minister last week discussed the trade issue with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo by phone.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.