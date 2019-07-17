The “Squad” of four Democratic congresswomen of color that President Trump criticized on Twitter said Wednesday they believe the president was creating distractions to prevent them from working for the American people.

Mr. Trump drew controversy Sunday for comments telling Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan to go back to their “broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

Three of the women were born in the United States, and Ms. Omar, who was born in Somalia, is a naturalized U.S. citizen.

During a joint interview with “CBS This Morning,” Ms. Ocasio Cortez was asked whether the president’s comments were to portray them as hating America.

“I think America has always been a story and America has always been about the triumph of people who fight for everyone versus those who want to preserve rights for just a select few. There is no bottom to the barrel of vitriol that will be used and weaponized to stifle those who want to advance rights for all people in in the United States.”

Ms. Pressley continued by saying she doesn’t want to get caught up in the “hateful,” “predictable” rhetoric of “the occupant of this White House.”

When asked if that was disrespectful to the president, Ms. Pressley said Mr. Trump is “only occupying the space.”

“He does not embody the principles, the responsibility, the grace, the integrity of a true president, and so for that reason, I’m not dishonoring the office, he does, every day. This is a distraction, this is a disruption on our leading and legislating and governing on the care and concern and consequence of the American people,” Ms. Pressley said.

Ms. Tlaib agreed with Ms. Pressley, calling Mr. Trump “the biggest bully I’ve ever had to deal with.”

“This is a distraction. This is a person that really wants to vilify, demonize not only immigrants but even communities of color, as many of my sisters have been talking about. It is very much a distraction, getting us unfocused,” Ms. Tlaib said.

When asked whether they would consider themselves distractions since they’re engaging with the president, Ms. Omar said that question is a distraction as well.

“I think he wants you to focus on that, and you should ask ‘why is it that we are being criticized. What is it that we bring to this body,’” Ms. Omar said.

“I’ll tell you what we bring,” Mrs. Tlaib jumped in, “I think all of us have incredibly strong residents in our districts that have spoke volumes in electing people like us.”

“And we are a disruption to the business as usual that has been Washington,” Ms. Omar added.

The Squad also addressed their “fracture” with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, which began after Ms. Pelosi insulted the four’s “Twitter world” after they prevented a vote providing funding for migrant detention facilities.

Ms. Omar said, “I don’t feel a fracture,” which Ms. Ocasio-Cortez agreed.

“I don’t, I don’t, I think that just as there are members of Congress that did not vote for the speaker on the house floor on the day of our swearing-in, just as there are members who challenge her conclusions, who disagree with her, so do we from time to time, but that does not mean that there is a fundamental fracture or a dehumanizing going on within our caucus,” Ms. Ocasio-Cortez said.

— Gabriella Muñoz contributed to this article.

