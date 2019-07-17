BEND, Ore. (AP) - An U.S. State Department official was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving in Central Oregon.

The Bulletin reports Susan Phalen was arrested July 6 on suspicion of DUII and reckless driving in Bend.

According to the Oregon Judicial Information Network, as of Tuesday she had not been charged with a crime.

Documents say an officer responding to a crash call at 10:39 p.m. found a Land Rover on its side on Mt. Washington Drive and Phalen sitting on the curb.

Documents say police noticed Phalen had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech.

Documents say Phalen told the officer she was returning from a wedding and had attempted a left turn when the vehicle rolled.

Documents say Phalen said she drank margaritas, but refused sobriety tests and a breath test.

Phalen told The Bulletin she had no comment.

She is listed as a State Department senior adviser for external affairs.

