BOSTON (AP) - The Latest on the decision to drop the charge accusing Kevin Spacey of groping a young man in 2016 (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

Prosecutors say they were forced to drop the indecent assault and battery charge against Kevin Spacey because of the accuser’s decision to invoke his right not to testify.

The Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office said in an emailed statement Wednesday that prosecutors met with the accuser on Sunday, days after a hearing during which the man refused to testify about text messages the defense says were deleted.

Prosecutors say they told the accuser that if he continued to refuse to testify, they couldn’t move forward with the case. They say he “elected not to waive his right under the Fifth Amendment.”

Spacey denies the allegations.

Mitchell Garabedian, a lawyer for the man, said in an email that he and his family “have shown an enormous amount of courage under difficult circumstances.”

Garabedian said he had no further comment.

