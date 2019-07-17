The Trump campaign reposted a video Wednesday of planes crashing into the Twin Towers on 9/11, combined with Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar’s infamous explanation: “Some people did something.”

The Trump War Room’s Twitter account posted the video, originally released in April, showing Ms. Omar of Minnesota, one of the first two Muslim women elected to Congress, speaking at the Council of American-Islamic Relations.

“CAIR was founded after 9/11 because they recognized that some people did something,” she said in reference to the suicide hijackings that killed 3,000 people.

Rep. Ilhan Omar: “Some people did something” pic.twitter.com/v3ZV62wNKD — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) July 17, 2019

The video montage includes the Twin Towers on fire, a jet slamming into one of them, and both buildings collapsing. It also shows the aftermath of the plane that crashed into the Pentagon.

“Some people did something?” the video asks.

In his feud with four freshman Democratic women, Mr. Trump has singled out Ms. Omar, saying she “hates America” and “hates Israel.”

“When she talked about the World Trade Center being knocked down, ‘Some people,’” the president said with evident disgust on Monday. “You remember the famous ‘some people.’ These are people that, in my opinion, hate our country.”

