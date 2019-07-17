Fresh from his condemnation by House Democrats, President Trump exulted Wednesday that he’s winning his feud against a “squad” of liberal lawmakers, pointing to an uptick in his polling as he prepared to celebrate with boisterous supporters at a campaign rally in North Carolina.

“I do think I’m winning the political fight, I think I’m winning it by a lot,” Mr. Trump told reporters as he left the White House for the rally. “They are not espousing the views of our country, the four congresswomen.”

He said the Democratic Party “is really going in a direction that nobody thought possible — they’re going so far left that they’re going to fall off a cliff.”

A day after House Democrats voted to condemn what they called Mr. Trump’s “racist” comments for urging the four liberal lawmakers to “go back” to their countries of origin, the president pointed with satisfaction to only four GOP defections in the vote.

“The story last night was that 187 Republicans voted in favor of Trump, and four voted against,” the president said. “I think that was the big story. There’s great unity in the Republican Party.”

Mr. Trump also called attention to a new Rasmussen poll showing his job approval climbing four percentage points since Friday, to 50%. He credited it to his incendiary public battle with the so-called “Squad” of freshman Democrats — Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, all of whom are U.S. citizens.

“Thank you to the vicious young Socialist Congresswomen,” the president tweeted. “America will never buy your act!”

Another poll taken since the president started the spat with a tweet Sunday showed his popularity rising among Republicans. The Reuters/Ipsos poll found that Mr. Trump’s net approval among Republicans increased 5 percentage points, to 72%, compared with same survey a week earlier.

The president has said the furor over his comments didn’t worry him “because many people agree with me.”

“I’m not relishing the fight,” Mr. Trump said. “I’m enjoying it because I have to get the word out to the American people.”

