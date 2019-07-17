Bahrain has agreed to host a major international meeting this fall focused on threats posed by Iran to maritime and aviation security in the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman, where Iranian forces have been blamed by the Trump administration for attacks on commercial oil tankers.

Bahraini Foreign Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa and U.S. Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook made the announcement together in Washington Wednesday, touting the meeting as a follow-up gathering to the U.S.-led Middle East conference that occurred in Warsaw, Poland, in February and was attended by more than 60 nations.

“The Warsaw global conference created momentum,” Sheikh Khalid said at an event hosted by the Atlantic Council think tank. “It also showed clarity in our views regarding many matters in the region, especially when we came to talk about the threat from [Iran]. So, we didn’t want to lose the clarity … and we didn’t want to lose the momentum.”

Mr. Hook said the upcoming meeting, slated tentatively for late-October or November, is expected to draw officials from all of the more than 60 nations that participated in the Warsaw conference.

Iran was not invited to the Warsaw conference, but became a central focus of the event after a series of fiery Iran policy comments by Trump administration officials and advisers.

While Israel was invited, and the conference drew some praise for bringing together Israeli and Arab leaders, critics blamed the Trump administration for politically hijacking the event, which had originally been billed to focus on a broader slate of challenges facing the Middle East.

Sheikh Khalid and Mr. Hook defended the Warsaw conference Wednesday, suggesting it had paved the way for a deepening unity between several Arab powers and Israel over the common enemy of Iran. “The conclusion that we took from Warsaw is that they didn’t want it to stop,” said Mr. Hook. “We heard it from both Israel and the Arab nations that they wanted this to continue.”

“So we have created what is called the ‘Warsaw Process,’ and we essentially took inventory of the priorities that leaders have identified and we have created working groups around it at the expert level — the assistant secretary level,” he said. “Bahrain has graciously agreed to host a workshop, a follow-on meeting on maritime security.”

“This is very timely, obviously, with what’s going on in the region,” Mr. Hook added. “When we were in Warsaw, it was before Iran decided to start conducting maritime attacks threatening the freedom of navigation in the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman.”

“Bahrain is right there on the front lines,” he said.

Sheikh Khalid said Bahrain had been “offered the idea of hosting a maritime and aviation security group,” describing the upcoming event as “fitting” since Bahrain is home to U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and the U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet. The tiny Persian Gulf nation is also home of the 33-nation Combined Maritime Forces.

While he said formal invitations to the upcoming meeting have yet to go out, Sheikh Khalid asserted that the meeting will “be part of an effort of bringing the countries together to a common understanding.”

