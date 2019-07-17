The Trump administration on Wednesday began to formally kick Turkey out of the F-35 fighter jet program, making good on its threat to punish Ankara for moving ahead with the purchase of the Russian-made S-400 missile system.

“Unfortunately, Turkey’s decision to purchase Russian S-400 air defense systems renders its continued involvement with the F-35 impossible,” White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement. “The F-35 cannot coexist with a Russian intelligence-collection platform that will be used to learn about its advanced capabilities.”

Earlier this month, Turkey began receiving shipment of the S-400 despite repeated warnings from top administration officials. The White House, State Department and Pentagon have stressed that the system is not compatible with the American F-35 fighter jet, and officials have publicly said they believe the S-400 could compromise the F-35 program itself.

“Much of the F-35’s strength lies in its stealth capabilities. So, the ability to detect those capabilities would jeopardize the long-term security of the F-35 program,” Undersecretary for Defense and Acquisition and Sustainment Ellen M. Lord told reporters at the Pentagon Wednesday afternoon.

Specifically, Turkish pilots currently in the U.S. participating in F-35 training programs will leave. All Turkish involvement in producing parts for the F-35 will end, officials said, and all Turkish personnel will be prohibited from any access whatsoever to the program.

“Turkey will certainly and regrettably lose jobs and future economic opportunities from this decision,” Ms. Lord said. “It will no longer receive $9 billion in projected work share over the life of the program. Turkey made over 900 parts from the F-35 and had been assigned more than $1 billion in industrial participation across 10 Turkish suppliers. All Turkish F-35 students and instructor pilots currently in the United States have firm plans to leave the country.”

Officials said Wednesday’s action is separate from any congressional sanctions against Turkey for its purchase of the S-400.

While the decision opens a major rift in the U.S.-Turkish relationship, officials stressed that the two nations remain strong partners. They conceded, however, that the S-400 decision will have a lasting impact.

“As NATO allies, our relationship is multi-layered, and not solely focused on the F-35,” Ms. Grisham said. “Our military-to-military relationship is strong, and we will continue to cooperate with Turkey extensively, mindful of constraints due to the presence of the S-400 system in Turkey.”

