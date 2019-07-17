The World Health Organization declared the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo to be a global emergency Wednesday, elevating the nearly yearlong crisis and opening the door to a bigger response.

WHO Secretary-General Tedros Ghebreyesus said global partners need to “shoulder more of the burden” in the DRC, where responders have been working since August to reel in a stubborn outbreak that’s killed over 1,675.

“It is time for the world to take notice and redouble our efforts,” he said. “We need to work together in solidarity with the DRC to end this outbreak and build a better health system.”

Ebola is a serious often-fatal disease that is transmitted to people from wild animals and spreads from human to human through the bodily fluids of people who exhibit symptoms.

The outbreak in northeast DRC, which began in August, has resulted in more than 2,500 cases, making it the second-worse on record after the massive West African outbreak in 2013-2016.

The WHO’s relevant emergency panel convened three previous times to take stock of the situation, but each time decided the situation did not constitute a public emergency of international concern.

The tipping point this time appeared to be the first confirmed case in Goma, a city of almost 2 million people on the border with Rwanda. Another neighboring country, Uganda, saw a flare-up of cases in June.

Declaring the emergency is a serious step designed to rally international attention and help. It’s only been done four times before, including in response to the West African outbreak.

Some experts applauded Dr. Ghebreyesus for his declaration, saying it was about time.

“He has sounded a global alert, giving the clearest possible signal that WHO needs more financial and human resources,” said Lawrence O. Gostin, professor of global health law at Georgetown University. “Without a surge response, it will be impossible to bring the DRC Ebola epidemic under control. It could rage on for months or years. In fact, it is long past time that WHO declared an emergency.”

Though responders have an experimental vaccine and new trial drugs to combat Ebola, they are dealing with unique challenges in the DRC, including a migratory population, attacks from rebel groups and skepticism of outsiders.

