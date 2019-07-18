UNIONTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Police say two brothers, ages 1 and 3, have drowned in their swimming pool in western Pennsylvania.
Uniontown Police were called to the home on Whiteman Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say adults were at home. Authorities are investigating how the boys ended up in the pool.
Resuscitation efforts were not successful.
Police have not released any names.
