President Trump will reportedly name one of the sons of the late Justice Antonin Scalia as labor secretary.

Citing “two people with direct knowledge of the decision,” the New York Times reported Thursday evening that Mr. Trump will name top labor lawyer Eugene Scalia to the post being vacated by Alex Acosta.

According to one of the New York Times’ sources, Mr. Scalia was pushed for the job to Mr. Trump by Sen. Tom Cotton. The Arkansas Republican attended a White House meeting Thursday where Mr. Trump offered the post to Mr. Scalia, and he accepted.

Mr. Scalia, now a partner in the Washington office of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, had been picked by President George W. Bush in 2001 to be the labor department’s solicitor.

The Democratic-controlled Senate refused to confirm him, though he got the job later for a time under a recess appointment.

At the time, unions and Democratic leaders cited his criticism for what became known as the “ergonomics rule” on repetitive-stress injuries, which he had labeled “junk science” and thus became an “extremist.”

But there was little doubt even then that the refusal to vote for him was significantly over Mr. Scalia’s last name.

“It’s hard to believe that on some level on both sides it’s not a very important factor that is just beneath the surface,” Democratic consultant Joe Trippi told the Chicago Tribune at the time.

With the Senate in Republican hands now, that will not be a factor.

Indeed, according to the New York Times, Mr. Acosta was distrusted as a moderate by some conservatives eager to rein in the power of unions, which they see as now little but a Democratic super PAC.

From Friday, when Mr. Acosta formally leaves over his role in the Jeffrey Epstein case as a U.S. attorney, Mr. Acosta’s deputy, Patrick Pizzella, who is more congenial to free-market conservatives, will be acting secretary of labor.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.