Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, the chair of the House Democratic Caucus, said Thursday he is confident that voters will not reward President Trump with a second term because of his “destructive” and “divisive” approach to the job.

The New York Democrat said Mr. Trump has resorted to dividing the nation in an attempt to distract the public’s attention away from the “ineffective” record he has compiled in the White House.

“In my view, at the end of the day, the business of the American people will be made clear next November, and I don’t believe that they will support this sort of individual who has continued to pedal destructive things that are ripping apart the civil fabric of this nation,” Mr. Jeffries said on CNN’s “New Day.”

Mr. Jeffries said House Democrats are focused this week on lifting up working-class voters, including by voting this week on legislation to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.