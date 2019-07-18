A recent Economist/YouGov online survey found that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is more popular than “The Squad,” the nickname given to four progressive minority women in Congress that have frequently sparred with President Trump.

The poll taken July 14-16 revealed 42 percent of respondents said they have either a “very favorable” or “somewhat favorable” opinion of ICE, while the positive responses for Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts weren’t as high.

Out of the respondents who had either a “very favorable” or “somewhat favorable” view of “The Squad,” Ms. Ocasio-Cortez fared best, coming in at 33 percent.

Twenty-five percent of respondents had a positive view of Rep. Omar, 24 percent for Ms. Tlaib and 22 percent for Ms. Pressley.

Members of “The Squad” have repeatedly accused the president and his administration of racism — calling Mr. Trump’s tweets racist, as well as his immigration policies.

They have also called for the abolishment of ICE, a position most respondents disagreed with, according to the survey results.

Nineteen percent said they “support strongly” abolishing the agency, while 30 percent said they “oppose strongly” replacing ICE.

The poll had a plus or minus 2.6 percent margin of error and surveyed 1,500 people online.

