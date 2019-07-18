Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar says she isn’t backing down in her criticism of President Donald Trump.

The freshman Democrat says she’s going to “continue to be a nightmare to this president because his policies are a nightmare to us.”

A defiant Omar spoke to a crowd of supporters who greeted her at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Thursday night as she returned from Washington. The Somali-American has been targeted this week by President Donald Trump who has questioned her patriotism. On Wednesday, Trump’s supporters chanted “Send her back” at a rally in North Carolina. Omar arrived in the U.S. as a child when her family fled violence.

Omar’s supporters held signs saying “End racism now” and “I stand with Ilhan.” She told them she was not deterred: “We are not frightened. We are ready.”

