Obama-era Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson said Thursday that President Trump’s tweets are getting in the way of the immigration crisis being solved.

Mr. Johnson blamed Mr. Trump’s rhetoric for poisoning the conversation, telling Fox News’ “Fox & Friends,” “You cannot pour arsenic into a well and then get angry at Democrats for refusing to drink from it.”

The former secretary went on to say Mr. Trump needs to “not pour gasoline all over the relationship” and work with Congress.

Fox News’ Steve Doocy said part of that falls on the Democrats, saying they “do not want to give Donald Trump even a little bit of a win.”

“The principal reason for that is President Trump’s own rhetoric,” Mr. Johnson responded. “Every time I think there might be an opportunity for getting something done, he frankly pours gasoline over the whole relationship so that they don’t want to work with him.”

Mr. Johnson added Mr. Trump undermines his own administration with his tweets, referencing his recent controversy telling congresswomen of color to go back to their countries.

When Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade tried to dismiss that as Mr. Trump defending America from the congresswomen’s slander, Mr. Johnson called that “the walk-back version.”

