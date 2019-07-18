The House Judiciary Committee is asking former White House aide Hope Hicks to clarify her June testimony to the panel after federal prosecutors in New York released documents detailing communications surrounding hush money payments made by President Donald Trump’s campaign in the weeks before the election.

The court records released Wednesday show a flurry of calls, including some between Hicks and Trump and between Hicks and Trump’s former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen. The Judiciary panel says the documents are inconsistent with Hicks‘ testimony that she had no knowledge of the payments to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Hicks told the panel she wasn’t “present” for any conversations between Trump and Cohen about Daniels.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler asked Hicks to clarify her testimony no later than August 15.

