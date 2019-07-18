A random drawing Thursday that set the lineup for the second round of debates for the 2020 Democratic hopefuls produced a rematch for former Vice President Joseph R. Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris of California.

Mr. Biden and Ms. Harris, who tangled in the first debate, will share the stage again on July 31, the second night of debates in Detroit.

The first night of the debate on July 30 will feature the two top candidates vying for the far-left lane in the race, Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

Ms. Harris’ run gained momentum after the first debate, in which she called out Mr. Biden for opposing busing to desegregate public schools in the 1970s —which caught him off guard as he stumbled to defend his record.

Despite the stumble, Mr. Biden remains the frontrunner in the race. He will now have a second chance to take on Ms. Harris.

CNN picked the lineup in an on-air drawing Thursday. The 20 qualifying candidates were divided with 10 on stage each night at the Fox Theater in Detroit.

The other candidates picked to face off July 30 were South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas, Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, New Age guru Marianne Williamson, former Rep. John Delaney of Maryland, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio and Montana Gov. Steve Bullock.

The rest of the lineup for the second night includes former Housing Secretary Julian Castro, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio.

