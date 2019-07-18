The original Buffy the Vampire-Slayer went on the warpath Thursday on Twitter, defending President Trump from charges of racism over his attacks on “The Squad.”

In the course of several hours of tweeting, Kristy Swanson noted that Mr. Trump and those around him, including first lady Melania Trump had been the object of xenophobic and personal attacks for years from liberal political opponents.

The same people who are screaming racism & are defending the Squad have been attacking the color of Trumps skin & telling him to Leave since day one! They have attacked his immigrant wife, her accent & the languages she speaks, they have attacked his Jewish daughter & son-in-law. — Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) July 18, 2019

“The same people who are screaming racism & are defending the Squad have been attacking the color of Trumps skin & telling him to Leave since day one!” she wrote, prompting one Twitter user to rebut the former point with the obvious.

“No one has attacked the color of his skin, only the excessive use of product on it,” wrote Twitter user Andrew Smith about the man frequently ridiculed with variations of “orange” and “Cheetos.”

Ms. Swanson then went on to note other attacks on people in the Trump orbit that would seem to be as racist (or not) as what Mr. Trump said about Reps. Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib.

“They have attacked his immigrant wife, her accent & the languages she speaks, they have attacked his Jewish daughter & son-in-law,” she claimed.

Throughout the evening, Ms. Swanson also retweeted posts reminding her 162,000 followers that Democratic lawmakers tried to subpoena former Trump adviser Sebastian Gorka’s immigration papers to find whether a basis for deporting him exists, that Ms. Pressley explicitly defended judging people by their race, and highlighting some of the sexist comments being sent to her.

“I can only assume you are deep ‘in-character’ for a sequel to ‘Deadly Friend’. Because there is no other way to be this stupid without also being brain dead,” one user wrote to the blond actress, whose credits also include “The Phantom,” “Hot Shots,” “The Chase” and “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.”

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.