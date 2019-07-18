PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Police in Philadelphia say a man was wounded in a middle-of-the-night shooting about two blocks from City Hall.

Chief Inspector Scott Small says officers responding to 911 calls just before 3 a.m. Thursday found the 23-year-old victim bleeding from a shot to the bicep.

Police say he was hospitalized in stable condition.

The shooting took place next to an entrance to SEPTA’s Broad Street Line.

Police have not said if investigators had determined a motive. They said at least three shots were fired, and that one shot struck the nearby Wells Fargo bank building.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.