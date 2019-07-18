Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell praised President Trump Thursday for using his North Carolina rally to blast the “Squad” of congresswomen of color and their progressive ideas.

“He’s right about ‘the squad’ wanting to turn us into a socialist country. What he should have added, however, is that it’s a lot broader than just the four of them. You know, the speaker, the Democratic leader of the Senate and a whole lot of others, including the presidential candidates, have all signed up for things like the Green New Deal,” he said.

“I think the president’s onto something,” the Kentucky Republican said, “Do we really think socialism applies here in a time of great prosperity? 50 year unemployment? That’s what I think the election will be about.”

Mr. Trump sparked controversy Sunday with his tweets blasting Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, saying the four freshman Democrats should go back to their “broken and crime infested places from which they came” if they don’t like the country.

Mr. McConnell was also asked about Ms. Ocasio-Cortez accusing him of being “complicit in advancing racism.”

“I think it’s time to lower the rhetoric related to that subject all across America. Everyone knows that’s nonsense,” he said, adding he was present at Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech and the Voting Rights Act of 1965 signing.

