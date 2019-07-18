Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Thursday the administration and Democratic leaders have agreed on top-line numbers for a two-year budget deal that would also lift the debt ceiling.

Speaking to CNBC, he said the main sticking point is working out ways to pay for the spending.

“We’re now discussing offsets as well as certain structural issues,” the secretary told the “Squawk Box” program.

Negotiators are trying to settle the nation’s finances before Congress departs for its August recess later this month. The top-line spending levels will guide Congress as they write bills for defense and non-defense funding.

Also, Mr. Mnuchin said all sides are “working hard” to make sure the U.S. does not default on its debts around September. Default would be catastrophic, sending ripples through global markets.

“I don’t think the market should be concerned,” Mr. Mnuchin said. “I think everybody is in agreement that we won’t do anything that puts the U.S. government at risk in terms of our issue of defaulting.”

“I think that nobody wants a shutdown in any scenario,” he added. “So I don’t think the market should be concerned, and we’re working hard. We’ll get there one way or another.”

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.