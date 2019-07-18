He no longer has an NFL contract, but at least Colin Kaepernick’s commercial is up for an Emmy this year.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, who last played in 2016 after he started kneeling during pre-game national anthem ceremonies, became the face of Nike with last September’s release of the ad “Dream Crazy.”

The two-minute spot marking Nike’s 30th anniversary features Mr. Kaepernick as narrator to images of athletes striving on the field. The former quarterback says “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything.”

On Wednesday, the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences nominated the piece as one of the five finalists for the Outstanding Commercial Award.

The ad went viral and Nike has since doubled down on its ties with Mr. Kaepernick and his politics, pulling a planned Independence Day sneaker featuring the “Betsy Ross Flag,” because, according to an unrebutted Wall Street Journal article, Mr. Kaepernick thought the 1776 flag was tied to racism and slavery.

The Emmy winners will be revealed on September 22.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.