COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) - Police say a woman and her three children have been found dead at a Georgia apartment complex and a man has been arrested.

News outlets quote Columbus police Maj. John Hawk as saying a tip led authorities to discover the bodies of 29-year-old Jerrica Spellman and her children late Wednesday. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan says all four were stabbed, and that the children ranged in age from 1 month to 3 years old.

Columbus police Lt. Greg Touchberry said Thursday that 27-year-old Travane Brandon Jackson has been arrested on murder charges. It was not immediately known if Jackson had an attorney.

Touchberry did not say how Jackson knew the victims. But police are calling the killings acts of family violence, a legal designation for violent crimes by spouses, parents or other domestic partners.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.