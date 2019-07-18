CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) - Prosecutors have dropped murder charges against a man accused of fatally shooting two people inside a northwest Indiana home.

A Lake County judge dismissed the charges against 26-year-old Teal L. Cross on Wednesday after prosecutors filed a motion seeking the dismissal. That motion says “the state intends to refile this matter at a later date.”

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that Cross was accused of fatally shooting 52-year-old Manuel F. Alfaro and 39-year-old Heather Rayner in April 2018 inside Alfaro’s home in the Lake County town of New Chicago.

The Hammond man remains jailed in a drug case stemming from his February arrest in the double-murder case.

Defense attorney Jamise Perkins says prosecutors had sought to delay Cross’ trial because they had not yet received results from DNA testing.

