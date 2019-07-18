SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) - An 84-year-old Santa Barbara man described by prosecutors as a serial pedophile has been sentenced to 92 years to life in state prison.
The district attorney’s office says Robert Charles Hawley was sentenced Wednesday in Santa Barbara County Superior Court.
A jury earlier this year convicted Hawley of nine counts of child molestation and sexual assault.
The investigation of Hawley began when a woman observed him inappropriately touching a young girl at a supermarket and provided authorities with descriptions and a vehicle license plate.
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.